Watch Britney Spears Subject A Backstreet Boy To Get On All Fours Mid-Vegas Show

If there’s one thing that Britney Spears has no qualms about during the “Freakshow” portion of her “Piece of Me” Las Vegas residency, it’s making you her very own b*tch. On Saturday night (April 1), the pop titan invited Howie D of the Backstreet Boys on stage with her as her show participant and things got a little bit naughty.
“Everyone give it up for Howie from the Backstreet Boys,” she yelled at the crowd after the number. “Thank you so much for coming up and dancing with us, baby.” We bet the feeling was mutual.
Watch Howie D’s moment with Britney Spears below!
Read more: http://onairwithryan.iheart.com/articles/trending-104650/watch-britney-spears-subject-a-backstreet-15705593/#ixzz4dZirqDxa