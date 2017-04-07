Watch Britney Spears Subject A Backstreet Boy To Get On All Fours Mid-Vegas Show

If there’s one thing that Britney Spears has no qualms about during the “Freakshow” portion of her “Piece of Me” Las Vegas residency, it’s making you her very own b*tch. On Saturday night (April 1), the pop titan invited Howie D of the Backstreet Boys on stage with her as her show participant and things got a little bit naughty.



As she does during every show, the 35-year-old superstar selected the bandmate as her Planet Hollywood stage participant for the Sin City spectacle. Despite the fact that Howie D and the rest of his boy banders put on a rather PG-friendly showing with Florida Georgia Line at the ACM Awards just the day before, Spears turned up the heat when the leather lingerie-donning pop star got him strapped up in a harness, whipped him and instructed him to crawl on all fours during the Blackout cut.

“Everyone give it up for Howie from the Backstreet Boys,” she yelled at the crowd after the number. “Thank you so much for coming up and dancing with us, baby.” We bet the feeling was mutual.

Watch Howie D’s moment with Britney Spears below!

