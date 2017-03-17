Krystal Teams Up with Seafood Nutritional Partnership to Challenge Guests

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Though typically known for its iconic square-shaped burgers, Krystal restaurants have announced a new collaboration with Seafood Nutritional Partnership (SNP), a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to the promotion of seafood consumption per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The Krystal Company is proud to serve restaurant menu covers options that allow motivated guests to choose seafood in addition to classic favorites in chicken, pork and beef.

“We’re always looking for new and exciting programs to benefit our guests,” said Heather Schlesinger, Director of Calendar and Promotions for The Krystal Company. “We’re pleased to be working with Seafood Nutritional Partnership to help our guests include seafood into their diets with our ongoing shrimp Limited Time Offer (LTO).”

The mission of the Seafood Nutritional Partnership is to encourage Americans to incorporate seafood into their meals, at least twice a week. According to the SNP, only one in ten Americans follow the USDA/HHS Dietary Guidelines for seafood. Krystal, along with King & Prince Seafood®, one of the largest seafood companies in the U.S., is supporting the SNP public health education campaign through its two LTO seafood-based menu covers – the Shrimp Po’Boy sandwich and its Double Dozen Shrimp Basket meal. This is a delicious way for consumers to give seafood a try.

“We strive to increase the awareness with Americans on the critical need to eat more seafood,” said Linda Cornish, Executive Director for the Seafood Nutritional Partnership. “We are thrilled to have the support of The Krystal Company and King & Prince Seafood to help build consumer awareness around seafood and our campaign.”

Krystal’s Shrimp Po’ Boy and Shrimp Baskets are available now through April 16 at all participating Krystal locations. The restaurant brand hopes to find additional opportunities to work alongside Seafood Nutritional Partnership in the future with more seafood-based items.

“We’re excited for the collaboration with Krystal,” said Mike Tigani, Director of Marketing for King & Prince Seafood. “They’ve demonstrated time and time again that they can deliver great tasting food at a superior value in ways that are meaningful to customers.”

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 350 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.com or http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP is addressing the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health as per USDA Dietary Guidelines. In October 2015, SNP launched a national public health education campaign. For more information, visit SeafoodNutrition.org.

About King & Prince Seafood®

For over 65 years, King & Prince Seafood has been providing patron-pleasing seafood by following strict quality control procedures and maintaining food safety standards. With one of the industry’s most extensive global sourcing networks through Nissui, the world’s second largest seafood company, King & Prince Seafood sources sustainable seafood to ensure availability for future generations. Innovation, foodservice expertise and consistency are what King & Prince Seafood delivers to their customers every day: Sea. Taste. Enjoy! ® When you taste it, you’ll love it! For more information about the company or its product brands: King & Prince®, Mrs. Friday’s®, Oceanway®, Sushi Bob®, Sensations® and Pride of Alaska®, visit www.kpseafood.com www.facebook.com/KingandPrinceSeafood.

